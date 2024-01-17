Jellyfish has added two members to its senior team, with Jamie Wood becoming head of compositing and Pete Seager arriving as head of CG.

Wood arrives after over 10 years with NVIZ, which recently closed down due to the lack of work during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as other roles with ILM and Cinesite. He recently worked on Netflix’s feature film Heart Of Stone, and has also contributed to major franchises such as Marvel, Harry Potter, and Star Trek.

Meanwhile, Seager has been working in the industry for over 16 years, most recently for just over two years at Goodbye Kansas. He also spent over 11 years at DNEG, and began his career with MPC. His credits include the latest Bond entry, No Time To Die, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, The Matrix Resurrections, and Avengers: Endgame, working in a broad range of roles, including CG supervisor, lighting lead and rendering supervisor.

Phil Greenlow, managing director - VFX at Jellyfish Pictures, said, “It’s a privilege to welcome Jamie and Pete into the Jellyfish Pictures fold. Their combined decades of experience and vast knowledge of high-end VFX speak for themselves, and their unique perspectives complement our creative leadership perfectly. Together, they make a truly exciting addition to the team.”

Wood added: “I am genuinely delighted to become part of the Jellyfish Pictures VFX crew and can’t wait to get cracking on this next chapter. Their exceptional workplace culture and unwavering commitment to high-quality visual effects and craftsmanship feels like the ideal fit for me, so I’m excited to collaborate with the talented team and be part of their continued success.”

Seager commented: “It’s fantastic to join Jellyfish Pictures, and I’m thankful for this unique opportunity. With so much creativity and ambition within the team I’m looking forward to working closely with everyone to help push the boundaries of what we can achieve in VFX.”

Jellyfish Pictures strengthened its animation team in 2023, as well as naming a new global head of production.