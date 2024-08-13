E-commerce business Must Have Ideas is set to launch a AI-powered shopping channel at 8pm on 5 September.

Available on Sky and Freesat, the channel will aim to look live, while actually being 30 pre-recorded segments that were filmed in an NDI studio. These segments will be automatically scheduled and stitched together by an in-house AI tool, which Must Have Ideas has named Spark, and the hope is that no two shows will look or feel the same.

There will also be a range of automated graphics used, with a proprietary playout engine ensuring the right graphics are shown at the right time. This can include highlighting when something is in limited stock.

Amy Knight, co-founder of Must Have Ideas, explained: “We’ve wanted to launch a dedicated Must Have Ideas home shopping channel for some time. However, traditionally there are extremely high costs associated with running a live, 24/7/365 broadcast operation, requiring huge teams and operating budgets into the tens of millions.

“Using our unique technology and software we have developed a proprietary, ‘as live’ model that looks and feels just like it’s live, which we’re extremely excited to pioneer within the global shopping channel industry.”