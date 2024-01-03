The aim is to provide on the job training in junior roles for the next generation of post-production talent

Manchester’s Film Office, Screen Manchester, has partnered with post-production house Picture Shop on a new trainee scheme.

The aim is to provide on the job training in junior roles, for the next generation of talent for the sector.

Applications are now open to join the scheme, which has received support and assistance from Screen Alliance North with National Lottery Funding.

The post production trainee scheme has been designed to build skills and open up the world of post-production to a wider talent pool.

It is open to 25 applicants who live in the Manchester area and interested in runner roles within facilities that can lead to experience of the broader post-production process.

Paul Austin of Picture Shop says: “We are delighted to collaborate with Screen Manchester. Picture Shop looks for people with all manner of skills. So if you consider yourself to be organised, creative and with strong vision, good communication skills, an attention to detail and the ability to mulit-task you might just be someone who could find a successful and sustained career somewhere across the post-production portfolio. Please get in touch.”

Elli Metcalfe of Screen Manchester/Screen Alliance North added: “Successful applicants will learn that every image we see on screen is made of the sum of many skills - like a complex digital jigsaw. When the actors and the crew on set wrap filming a whole new process starts. Without the range of skills and talent post production brings together none of the work done on any drama, documentary, advert or entertainment show would ever be pieced together and made to look and sound perfect! We are in the business of finding new talent and future proofing the Film and TV Industry in Manchester.”

To apply, visit https://screenmanchester.com/trainee-skills-and-development-opportunity/