Prime Video has refreshed its user interface, to enable viewers to navigate across its library of content more easily. It says it is “bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming” with the improvements to its user experience.

The update adds more personalised recommendations powered by generative AI, and an easier way to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership. It is also making it more straightforward to find new films to rent or buy, and manage add-on subscriptions.

Kam Keshmiri, vice president of design at Prime Video, said: “We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience. With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”

Prime Video’s content includes Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies such as Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You.

It also offers licensed content including American Fiction and The Boys in the Boat; live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA and NWSL; sports documentaries such as Bye Bye Barry and Federer; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions including Max, Paramount+, Crunchyroll and MGM+. You can also buy or rent the latest films, and access content from 650+ free ad-supported (FAST) Channels worldwide.