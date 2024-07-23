The enhancements make it easier to find content to watch and includes AI-driven personalisation features
Prime Video has refreshed its user interface, to enable viewers to navigate across its library of content more easily. It says it is “bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming” with the improvements to its user experience.
The update adds more personalised recommendations powered by generative AI, and an easier way to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership. It is also making it more straightforward to find new films to rent or buy, and manage add-on subscriptions.
Kam Keshmiri, vice president of design at Prime Video, said: “We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience. With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”
Prime Video’s content includes Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies such as Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You.
It also offers licensed content including American Fiction and The Boys in the Boat; live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA and NWSL; sports documentaries such as Bye Bye Barry and Federer; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions including Max, Paramount+, Crunchyroll and MGM+. You can also buy or rent the latest films, and access content from 650+ free ad-supported (FAST) Channels worldwide.
The Prime Video refresh includes:
Content-forward navigation bar
When launching Prime Video, there’s now a new navigation bar. Here, with purpose-built destinations including “Home,” “Movies,” “TV Shows,” “Sports,” and “Live TV,” as well as active add-on subscriptions, like Max or Paramount+, enabling you to navigate by content type.
A new “Prime” destination will also be available in the navigation bar, which allows you to browse movies, TV shows, sports and linear broadcasts available at no additional cost with a Prime membership. Here, you can also find information about other Prime benefits available in your country, such as exclusive deals and benefits.
Bbelow the navigation bar, the “hero” rotator will showcase content you can watch with a subscription, rent or buy, as well as a range of promotions including Prime member deals and subscription bundles. Plus, you can directly play, purchase or subscribe to watch, making it easier to start watching the titles you love.
Explore, sign-up and manage add-on subscriptions
You can now browse, sign-up and manage your active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. The subscriptions destination will also display deals and discounted bundles of subscriptions from third-party services, all in one place.
Improved recommendations
Improvements to personalisation features, which were created with the assistance of Generative AI, will make it easier to find the content that is the most relevant to you.
For example, there’s now “Made for You” collections within the “Movies“ and ”TV Shows” destinations. Rather than showing content from specific add-on subscriptions and different purchase options, Prime Video will simplify things by grouping titles tailored to your interests.
In addition to recommendations, you can browse content by taste and other categories such as “Top 10 in the US” or “Trending Shows.” Prime and add-on subscription logos, like Starz or Crunchyroll, will appear on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show to help inform you about which subscription the content is coming from. If a title requires additional payment, a yellow shopping bag will be visible.
Prime Video is utilising Large Language Models (LLMs) to simplify the synopses for TV Shows and Movies, so you can quickly glance at a title description, rather than having to scroll to decide if it is something you’d want to watch.
Simple and intuitive streaming experience
New animations, page transitions and zoom effects have been added for a “frictionless and enjoyable streaming experience”.
When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as you determine what to watch. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. They will continue to do so as you transition into full screen playback, or exit out to browse other stations.
Prime Video has optimised the experience across all devices, including older models, so everyone can enjoy.
