Gravity Media has appointed Suzanne Baker-Downes as business manager for its editing facility, Gravity House in Soho.

Part of Gravity Media, Gravity House provides offline editing and online multi-use suites for feature film and TV work. The facility has 40 rooms in total.

Baker-Downes has more than 10 years of experience working for media companies including Urban Myth Films, Mammoth Screen Films, Evolutions and Getty Images.

At Gravity Media, she will work in collaboration with Rebecca Martin, post-production facilities manager, and be responsible for room scheduling, acting as the main point of contact for all clients and showcasing Gravity Media’s equipment rental, remote edit solutions and facility rental to feature film, TV, and drama customers.

Gravity House has housed editing teams for Silo, The Crown, and The Banshees of Inisherin and offers Media Composer and Final Cut Pro editing on PC or Mac.

Jamie Brewer, director - media services and facilities, said: “We are delighted Suzanne has joined us at Gravity Media. She brings a great breadth of experience in the role and will lead with direction and purpose whilst being a great asset not only to Gravity House but Gravity Media as a whole.

Baker-Downes adds: “I am thrilled to be appointed Business Manager of this fantastic facility. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here at Gravity House and bringing my expertise to this role. It truly is an exciting new period at Gravity House.”