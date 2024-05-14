The partnership sees Veritone become the technical launch partner for the CAAvault

AI specialist Veritone and entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) have partnered to power the CAAvault.

The CAAvault has been conceived by CAA to provide a secure repository to store digital scans and voice recordings used for the creation of digital doubles.

The CAAvault captures a scan of the talent to safeguard their name, image, and likeness, giving actors and athletes control over their digital doubles.

The CAAvault records an actor’s body, face, voice and movements. All the scans taken at the vault belong to the talent, so they own control of their digital double.

Veritone is the technical launch partner for theCAAvault, with CAA accessing Veritone’s Digital Media Hub technology for the CAAvault.

Veritone’s role is to ingest, organise, and store the digital talent assets, to deliver “positive, ethical use of AI for the entertainment industry,” says the company.

Alexandra Shannon, head of strategic development at CAA, said: “Ethics-led and talent-friendly applications of emerging technologies, like AI, are a top priority for CAA, driving us to innovate new ways to support and protect artists. The launch of theCAAvault is one such innovation. By partnering with a trusted organisation like Veritone, we can maintain the security of the artist’s assets, while working to ensure that AI is responsibly integrated into opportunities across the entertainment landscape.”

Sean King, general manager of Veritone Media and Entertainment, added: “Veritone has championed ethical AI and data security for nearly a decade, and this partnership with CAA further exemplifies our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good. Together with CAA, we are resolute in our dedication to safeguarding the interests of talent while raising the bar for data security and ethical AI in the entertainment industry.”