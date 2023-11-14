A Time to Die, ITV1

“ITV1’s superb documentary film A Time to Die was painstakingly careful to avoid being a polemic for either side of this debate – it simply attempted to humanise it. So Jon Blair’s film followed five people’s stories over 90 minutes with extraordinary honesty and calm, as they all assessed their options and planned their final acts. It was, as you would expect, absolutely heart-rending viewing.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“Both sides of the argument were given a fair airing. Professor Ilora Finlay, an expert in palliative care, spoke passionately of the danger that some people would end their own lives for fear of ‘being a burden’. Not enough was said about the risk of poor medical advice. There was also, inevitably, more emphasis on the emotional arguments over the legal ones. But this was a valuable, insightful programme.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

The Playboy Bunny Murder, ITV1

“The Playboy Bunny Murder, presented by Marcel Theroux, examined the savage killings of four women in London in the 1970s. He has obviously put plenty of work into this, tracking a lot of people down. He has said that he became obsessed with it, and one can see why. It is a labyrinthine tale with many tangents, theories and gossip.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It seems that Marcel Theroux, brother of Louis, has either been living in a nuclear bunker for the last 10 years or simply doesn’t care that his foray into sleuthing is a usual suspects line up of true-crime clichés.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“Detail is what’s missing in The Playboy Bunny Murder, a superficial dash through four unsolved cases that detectives have long suspected are linked — starting with the killing of 21-year-old nude model Eve Stratford in 1975. The investigation is presented by Marcel Theroux, whose voice is so similar to younger brother Louis’s that he could be mistaken for a tribute act.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson are outstanding and carry the story on their shoulders. It takes on a lot, thematically, but I admire the big swings. This is a tech-centred story and its big appetite for interconnected ideas feels very online. It may not be flawless, but I found myself completely seduced by it.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“A Murder at the End of the World is stylish, atmospheric and gripping from the very start. The Icelandic scenes have a chilly David Fincher-esque aesthetic, reminiscent of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo or Zodiac, while the dusty, rural Midwest scenes provide some of the drama’s most cinematic imagery.”

Neil Armstrong, The i