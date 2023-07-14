“It was a worthwhile show aiming to bust the taboos around male fertility, using three celebrities who approached it all with good cheer”

Celebrity Save Our Sperm, Channel 4

“This wasn’t a science programme putting the data under scrutiny. Instead, it was a worthwhile show aiming to bust the taboos around male fertility, using three celebrities who approached it all with good cheer.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The results after 10 weeks of gentle lifestyle changes are gratifying. More pleasing still is the unglib, uncynical tone of the show – helped greatly by the presenter, Dr Anand Patel, who manages to acknowledge embarrassment without giving into it and mixes the medical with the sociological in a way that enhances both. They all pulled it off nicely.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Interesting that Russell Kane, a comedian and the only one of the three with a child, had by far the lowest sperm count. Fair play to him to joke about such delicate subjects; he was already planning to use it in his stand-up routine. What was extraordinary was how dramatically the men’s sperm counts improved when they changed their lifestyles.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Murder in the Family, ITV1

“Murder in the Family was as excellent as it was depressing and enraging. Here was yet another woman killed by a jealous husband to add to all the others. Two women a week are murdered by a current or former partner in England and Wales. It’s a domestic slaughter.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The documentary told the story vividly through a wealth of material: in addition to the police interviews and bodycam footage there were CCTV images, texts and phone recordings on which to draw. Friends and family completed the picture. But it was Georgia who carried the film. What a credit to her mother.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Bill Bailey can be relied upon not to make unfunny jibes at royalty, and he also proved himself adept at encouraging three nervous acolytes working with stained glass. He didn’t bombard them with raunchy jokes, the way Mel Giedroyc does on Channel 4’s woodworking contest. At the same time he maintained a light tone, reminding everyone that they were meant to be enjoying themselves as well as learning from expert John Reyntiens, the craftsman who replaced Big Ben’s glass clockface in the Elizabeth Tower.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail