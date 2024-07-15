Changing Ends, ITV1

“From its nod to classic British sitcom sensibility to the beautifully realised 80s nostalgia (via enormous mobile phones and cheese and pineapple hedgehogs), Changing Ends is written and performed with such love that it’s hard not to be won over by its ample charms.”

Rachel Sigee, The i

“Alan Carr has created a world in which, yes, there are caricatures, such as the bitchy neighbour Ange (splendidly played by Gabby Best). But the lives of these people and the problems young Alan faces feel universal, relatable. In a bleak world, this sitcom is a small splash of silliness and joy.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“As any manager knows you don’t change a winning formation when you’re ahead, so season two wisely plays to the strengths it showed first time round. Young Oliver Savell’s uncanny evocation of what we imagine a young Alan must have been like is so convincing it’s almost like we’re somehow watching Carr himself.”

Keith Watson, The Telegraph

Jay Blades: The West End Through Time, Channel 5

“It’s an accessible, affectionate portrait of the city, and an easy watch with no boring bits.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Ibiza Narcos, Sky

“It is executed in a lively, entertaining way, namely through the mouths of former drug dealers, organised crime bosses, reformed ravers and general ‘characters’ who are strikingly honest. Getting them to talk so openly is the series’ best achievement.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Kings from Queens: The Run-DMC Story, Sky Documentaries

“It’s a shame that a series about art that’s rooted in telling it like it is so brazenly sanitises Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons. But if it’s possible to not throw the baby out with the bathwater, the story of the actual members of Run-DMC remains fascinating and raw.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian