“Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King was boringly titled and unexpectedly fascinating. This was down to Kashket & Partners, a family firm in north London. It has made all the military tailoring for the coronation and the staff are absolute masters of their craft. This is the sort of thing this country should be celebrating from the rooftops. Exceptional, perfectionist skill.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The programme was presented by Patrick Grant, Savile Row tailor and judge on The Great British Sewing Bee. Truth be told, he was surplus to requirements – we could easily have lived without Grant’s frequent references to his own business, or a picture of him in his schooldays, or his comments to the people he met. But the behind-the-scenes workings were enthralling, and Grant’s closing remarks did strike a chord.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“As he toured the machinists’ floor, Patrick drew our attention to some of the intricate detail and arcane tailoring techniques. His expertise made this one-off show a blend of Inside The Factory and The Great British Sewing Bee, where he’s a judge.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The series is a rare exception to the rule of prequels (generally substantially worse than the originals and undermining all previous endeavours) and will hopefully set many of its younger stars on the road to success. India Amarteifio does especially well, shouldering the bulk of the show’s burdens and showing in embryo all of the Charlotte we know. But it’s with an innocent energy and unjaded intelligence that shows us something new too.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“With classical renditions of pop hits aplenty and no shortage of steamy bedroom romps, Queen Charlotte delivers everything a Bridgerton fan could want, with touches of social commentary that feel refreshing, rather than preachy.”

Nicole Vassell, The Independent

“It’s a nice, intimate series about a refreshingly normal chap.”

Carol Midgley, The Times