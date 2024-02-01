Domino Day, BBC3

“It dances along lots of tightropes without falling off. It is incredibly stylish without being self-conscious and it has energy to burn without becoming frenetic. There is always plenty going on and the twists and revelations are nicely paced, if not particularly groundbreaking.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The charismatic Siena Kelly carries off most of the sillier scenes. A modest budget means some special effects are hokey but Domino Day has enough chutzpah to get away with it. As escapist entertainment, it’s really rather bewitching.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“There were meetings in dusty, antique-filled storerooms. There was occult writing on mirrors. There was a punchy female rap soundtrack. It all felt too familiar, and the dialogue felt disappointingly hackneyed.”

Francesca Steele, The i

“After the initial powerful reveal the plot lost some of its oomph. Kelly’s performance was strong, as was that of Percelle Ascott as Leon, the nice barman boyfriend who she couldn’t help but have a nibble at. But the coven of witches were less convincing and often gave it the feel of a teen drama. To be fair, I am too fogeyish to be its target demographic.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Really, it’s a teen drama, with adult actors. Quite fun, though.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail