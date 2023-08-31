Heart of Invictus, Netflix

“Luckily, someone has kept a firm grip on Harry, heading off any sliding into personal vendettas before it can pollute the atmosphere. What remains is a solid quintet of episodes that follow a handful of Invictus competitors from around the globe, who are dealing with becoming physically disabled, mentally assaulted by post-traumatic stress disorder and often some measure of both.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Such is Harry’s aura that the suffering of the soldiers featured elsewhere in the documentary feels like placeholder content. This will likely be an issue for the Sussexes as they move forward with their Netflix deal. Netflix has paid not for their thoughts and insights but their star power. And in Heart of Invictus, the mix of humanitarian documentary and royalty-watching never coheres. It’s a well-intentioned mishmash but a mishmash all the same.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“This makes a welcome contrast with the narcissism of the previous ‘H&M’ effort. Harry seems to understand the veterans, their lows and their highs. As he explains, he knows about buried trauma. True, it’s good for his PR ‘optics’ and we have heard him say all this before. But it gives him a genuine connection to these veterans.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Screw, Channel 4

“Screw, back for a much-merited second series, remains a well-served blend of broiling menace and leavening wit.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“With Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nina Sosanya putting in commanding turns, Screw was certainly watchable, but it needs to work out what sort of prison drama it wants to be. At the moment, it’s an unsatisfying blend of thriller and soap with occasional laughs. This clunker in the clinker is trying to be too many things at once.”

Ed Power, The i

“Tensions between staff and cellmates, a simmering balance of uneasy trust and mutual resentment, are well drawn. Writer Rob Williams restricts the one-liners so that the script doesn’t tip too far into comedy, and we see enough of the characters to feel they’ve led real lives before we met them. Best of all is the sense that, aside from an unusually high proportion of psychotic killers in residence, the daily frustrations of imprisonment aren’t so different from ordinary life.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail