Heartstopper, Netflix

“I liked season two more than the first run. It is richer, more assured and benefits from throwing its net wider. It is aimed at younger audiences, and that is never forgotten, but it is more subtle than it first appears, while remaining a sweet and lovely thing.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“There is a lot of toxicity in the world right now, but if you want an injection of pure and utter loveliness, watch Netflix’s Heartstopper. Now back for its second series after becoming a huge hit with its first, this teen romance drama, centring on the joyous, sweet relationship between two boys, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), is a healing serum in box set form. Lest fans were worried, there is no drop in quality. If anything it has grown in self-assurance.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“There’s a precious indie soundtrack once again, which, along with the shimmering visuals, particularly during a dreamy trip to Paris, and the emoji-packed Instagram messages that appear on screen, runs the risk of whimsical over-earnestness. But if Heartstopper is, ultimately, escapist, is that such a bad thing? There are more than enough depressing queer stories in the world. Whatever your orientation, it’s hard to resist this gentle gem.”

Marianka Swain, The Telegraph

“Anyone hoping for a wild gear-shift for the show’s second series will be disappointed – round two of Heartstopper is still the TV equivalent of the heart eye emoji. Bingeing the show’s eight half-hour episodes feels like being enveloped in a four-hour hug.”

Alim Kheraj, The i

“For its target audience, the second series of Heartstopper will be another knockout. Others might need to pause their critical faculties for the duration of these half-hour episodes. Affectionate, blunt, caring, didactic, edgeless, flamboyant: Heartstopper runs the alphabet of adjectives, but never quite makes it all the way to good.”

Nick Hilton, The Independent

“I had no idea the Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke had suffered violent abuse at the hands of an alcoholic father who once stabbed him in the leg and stomach on Boxing Day. I expected this to be a frothy, luvvie interview. It was anything but.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The Life Stories format, previously hosted by Piers Morgan, can sometimes feel too slick. Here, it worked perfectly. Du Beke opened up, giving occasional glimpses of a steely side, as when he apologised to former partner Erin Boag for being a hard taskmaster during their years in competition. The main impression left, though, was of a man with a remarkably upbeat outlook.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph