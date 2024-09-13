In Vogue: The 90s, Disney+

“As a documentary about either Vogue or the 90s, In Vogue: The 90s is average at best. But as a collection of people and clothes to marvel at, as a showcase for sheer talent and beauty as footage from the catwalks and shoots swirls, it does fabulously, darling.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“This is an entertaining sashay through the Nineties at a time of renewed nostalgia for a great decade, with a sparkling A-list of interviewees from Nicole Kidman to Tom Ford, proof of Anna Wintour’s pulling power. Even if six episodes is probably too many. It feels novel, just for a while, to press our plebby noses against their gilded window.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“If you love high fashion, you will adore In Vogue: The 90s. And if you think it’s ludicrous – well, you’ll enjoy it even more.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Penguin, Sky Atlantic/HBO

“Colin Farrell was a revelation as the Penguin, a cartoon monster he reinvented as a charismatic mobster straight from a Scorsese movie. He has a worthy foil in Cristin Milioti, who brings a slow-boiling menace to the part of Sofia Falcone, the emotionally unstable daughter of recently deceased crime boss Carmine Falcone. Alas, two talented and committed leads are adrift in a glum and dreary thriller which takes forever to build any momentum and assumes the viewer is deeply invested in the origins of Oswald Cobb.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“The Penguin has to pull off a double trick. Firstly, it has to smuggle influences from TV’s Golden Age into a comic book narrative, and then it has to sneak some human poignancy into that mix. It’s a Matryoshka doll of narrative planning, and, like those carved icons, the more layers you have, the smaller the final doll. And that’s an issue for The Penguin: by the time we reach any psychological resonance, it’s buried under a bunch of supervillain guff and lashings of Godfather riffs.”

Nick Hilton, The Independent

The Grand Tour: One for the Road, Prime Video

“One for the Road is an occasionally chummy and enjoyable, sometimes dreary and predictable trek. The banter is canned, and the ‘surprises’ – Hammond’s exhaust falls off, they are forced to traverse a lake filled with crocodiles – were clearly worked out in advance. Still, there’s no denying the blokey chemistry. It’s a fun spin down memory lane, but it is obvious that this rusty franchise is running on empty and ready for the scrap heap.”

Ed Power, The i