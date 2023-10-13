Interview with the Vampire, BBC2

“It’s melodramatic and sometimes cheesy, but in the main it is rollickingly well done. Neck-biting has its limits, plot-wise, and seven episodes may be too many, but be assured there’s plenty here to sink your teeth into.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The show is both sensitive to and unflinching in its depiction of racial schisms in New Orleans. Nor does Interview shy away from the physical aspect of Lestat and Louis’s relationship. Flesh is bared and bums wobble to a degree unimaginable were Cruise and Pitt still topping the bill. It’s sexually explicit and gleefully gory to boot.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“Though it thinks it’s being romantic and shocking, this Interview ends up more camp than Bela Lugosi and Peter Cushing dancing the fandango on Strictly. All in all, it’s the most breathtakingly dreadful costume drama since that court-of-the-Sun-King thing, Versailles, and I can’t wait for the next episode.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Interview with the Vampire is a toothsome, moreish drama that proves there’s life in the undead yet.”

Neil Armstrong, The i

Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+

“Lessons in Chemistry is a wholly enjoyable watch, just as the book was a wholly enjoyable read (apart from the dog). But, like the book, it still carries with it the sense of an opportunity wasted. We have seen this kind of condemnation of the 50s, of its sexism and racism many times before, from the nuanced brilliance of Mad Men itself to the simplistic likes of Masters of Sex and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. We may not have learned their lessons but we have heard them multiple times.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Lee Eisenberg’s glossy adaptation is an enjoyable watch, with its detailed Mad Men-esque period styling (and attitudes) and mouthwatering food preparation; it shares DNA with the Sarah Lancashire-starring Julia Child series, Julia. However, this Elizabeth, played by Brie Larson, has had her sharp edges sanded down. She’s no longer so ruthlessly unconventional, nor is the drama surrounding her. It becomes yet another prestige period drama preaching about the bad old days, sugar-coated with pretty frocks and chipper music choices.”

Marianka Swain, The Telegraph

“This is a well-made and beautifully-envisioned series whose niggles come from not from laziness, but an excess of ambition. A terrific cast, a magnetic central performance and themes that still resonate today; as experiments go, this one is a resounding success.”

Marianne Levy, The i