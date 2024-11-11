“What could have been cringemaking, an exquisite agony to watch, is instead hilarious, charming and a fine piece of entertainment for all the family”

Junior Taskmaster, Channel 4

“Messing with perfection is rarely to be welcomed, and especially not when it involves the introduction of children. And so it is with astonishment as great as my joy and relief to report that the spinoff Junior Taskmaster, in which the competitors are all aged between about nine and 12, is a triumph. What could have been cringemaking, an exquisite agony to watch, is instead hilarious, charming and a fine piece of entertainment for all the family.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“I was worried that it might be a bit depressing to watch children perform, attempting to impress and emulate what they had seen go before them. But in the end, it was just as hilarious and charming as watching the usual comedians – who are arguably just big children themselves. ‘Never work with kids,’ is usually solid advice when it comes to entertainment. Junior Taskmaster is a rare exception to that rule.”

Emily Baker, The i

“This pint-sized version of the mighty Taskmaster format is great fun. Rose Matafeo is an appealing host. She is warm and smiling, but still pokes fun at her guests. Mike Wozniak brings out the best in the kids, never talking down to them and remaining poker-faced regardless of the scenario, even when one of those scenarios involves a child drawing on his face.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Shoot to Kill: Terror on the Tube, Channel 4

“This two-parter is a mesmerising feat of rigorous documentary-making. Over two gripping episodes, this documentary lays the foundations for its story and then unpicks every aspect of it, examining each element carefully, critically and with compassion, from a distance of 20 years later.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“Minute by minute, the firearms officer took us through the sequence of events which led to the mistake. His account was riveting.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light covers the last volume and final four years of Cromwell’s life. And it does so as beautifully, movingly and immaculately as before. It is the most intricate yet accessible piece of work you’re ever likely to see – the result of an entire cast and crew working in perfect harmony and surely at the peak of their powers.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“There may have been almost 10 years in between series but this is a seamless follow-on. Above all, it does justice to Hilary Mantel’s ingenious ability to draw out nuance in this often overblown period: here it is the richest of tapestries, meticulously woven and shot through with devastating humanity.”

Rachel Sigee, The i