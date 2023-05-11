Kids, Channel 4

“Paddy Wivell’s documentary series affords a glimpse into a rarely seen world and the very difficult job that (often demonised) social workers have to do, in this case at Coventry social services. It was a heavy watch, but an important one.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Paddy Wivell’s three-part documentary utilises unprecedented access to the work of Coventry children’s services in a programme that finds some despair and a lot more hope in how errant parents are given second chances. He questions his subjects with a startling lack of the normal film-maker formality, having evidently won their trust.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“I tuned in reluctantly, expecting it to be depressing and bleak. Yet the Bafta-winning Wivell has found hope in every case, as well as sadness, building a rapport with his subjects and handling their stories with care. He offers no judgment, only understanding.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“There was nothing cheery or entertaining about Kids. Annabelle, aged 19, was brought up in a succession of foster homes from the time she was five. She has managed to rebuild a sort of relationship with her parents, but she is under no illusion about how badly they failed her. The other subject of this difficult, upsetting documentary was Xorin, who was groomed to sell crack and heroin for a gang when he was barely 14.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Race Across the World, BBC1

“With a new location for every series and outstanding casting, Race Across the World is unmissable television. Series four, which came to a gripping climax last night, was no different. A heart-wrenching moment came when Zainib and Mobeen opened up about their struggles to conceive. By pure chance, the bloke they were riding with was adopted and encouraged them to go down that route. It was a magical slice of life rarely depicted so honestly on TV.”

Emily Baker, The i

“This series hasn’t been perfect. Far too much of it involved people standing around in service stations touting for lifts, and then sitting in cars. The transport choices were limited. But it is such a wholesome series, featuring contestants who are genuinely here for the adventure that we should welcome it back next year.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph