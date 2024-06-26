Land of Women, Apple TV+

“Not every great series has to be innovative. Land of Women delivers a golden glass of entertainment, well-written and beautifully made. This is the kind of series you crave on a drizzly summer evening when the British weather has failed to deliver. Pour me another glass.”

Marianne Levy, The i

“This is the televisual equivalent of comfort food. There are no true surprises but enough stuff happens to keep you solidly entertained, emotionally rewarded and clicking on to the next episode. It has warmth, vitality and gorgeous shots of the Spanish countryside. It’s not going to set the world on fire but it is going to make it a nicer place to be for the duration. Sometimes, that is more than enough.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Bad Press, BBC4

“As the campaign for a constitutional amendment is swallowed up by the race to be chief, it becomes hard to keep track of the shadiness of individual politicians, or what the consequences of the electoral niceties will be. Reporting on messy events, Bad Press becomes messy itself.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“If the film initially felt a touch niche, shall we say, almost by stealth it became quietly gripping as it showed the importance of local media.”

James Jackson, The Times

Kaulitz & Kaulitz, Netflix

“Why a Netflix series? Because the brothers are effortlessly telegenic ‘characters’ who just can’t stop laughing and gushing their love for each other; because they have a bond that no one who isn’t a twin will ever fathom; because Bill’s dazzling, camp-tastic clothes rock, and did I mention that Tom is married to Heidi Klum? More than anything, as Selling Sunset and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills et al have shown, it seems that in today’s world there’s little that’s more egregiously popular than gawping at a deluxe lifestyle in the Hollywood Hills.”

James Jackson, The Times

“Bill gives off a desperate desire to be noticed, while Tom has the more comfortable manner of a man who lives in a $10 million Bel Air mansion with Heidi Klum. Neither appears to work, which is why it comes as a surprise late in the series when they receive an award for presenting a German music-TV programme. Kaulitz & Kaulitz, I think it’s safe to say, will not be winning any prizes.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph