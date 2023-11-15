“Louis Theroux Interviews … Pete Doherty was like a portrait of an artist as a saucisson-loving recluse. In fact, the interesting thing about Doherty’s life now is how uninteresting it is, being such a quiet contrast to his sordidly chaotic, Kate Moss-shagging years when he seemed so hellbent on flushing himself down the toilet.”

James Jackson, The Times

“Louis Theroux remains the best in the business. Although his schtick – the faux-naivete, the use of humour to leaven the mood (no matter the mood), the eye for telling detail – is familiar, he is just so good at it by now that the ends justify the means. This 45 minutes in the company of the rocker Pete Doherty, for example, was simply wonderful.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

Secrets Of The Aquarium, BBC2

“This entertaining and lighthearted six-part documentary shows how much planning goes into looking after the denizens of Plymouth’s deeps.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The opening episode was mildly interesting – there was a gentle eco-message about respecting the ocean, and it was good to see the aquarium throwing an open-day in which the people of Plymouth were allowed in free-of-charge. It certainly made a refreshing change from all those workplace documentaries/free adverts about luxury hotels and their pampered clients. But it lacked the human characters that such programmes demand.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“The actor’s lack of experience as an interrogator is apparent, but he gets his interviewees to open up. He often asks an emotion-based question – how did someone feel about what they did, rather than just what did they do – which might, along with the sheer sensory overload of meeting Keanu Reeves, account for the number of wobbly lips and cracking voices there are as the motor-racing elite relive their most dramatic hours. It takes a couple of episodes to acclimatise to how Keanu Reevesy the programme is – fortunately, by that point a proper sporting story has emerged that is gripping enough to stand up on its own.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian