“The big reveals of Pompeii: The New Dig were ‘spoilt’ somewhat by being released to the press last week. But it didn’t matter. They were still sensational. Every detail was enthralling, right down to the double pearl earrings found with a female victim that were designed to bash together like 1970s clackers when the wearer walked, the sound a sign of wealth and prestige.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The absence of a Mary Beard or Alice Roberts figure meant that the programme could concentrate on the work itself, and what it lacked in presenter power or glossy production values, the wonders of Pompeii and the passion of the archaeologists were on full display.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Katie Price: Making Babies, Channel 4

“You can’t say there is no real emotion on show here – the couple bicker and battle as honestly as you could wish to see, and then some. Price clearly adores her kids and equally obviously is as hard as nails in her professional life. And there are fleeting moments involving pregnancy tests and other news that show a slightly more tender side to her and Carl. But it remains depthless. There is no delving into the true stresses and traumas of infertility. As she is already blessed with five children (as Price herself notes in the second episode) what we are really watching is a struggle to come to terms with reality and the possible rare thwarting of personal desire by forces beyond her control.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Programmes about fertility can be helpful to viewers going through the same thing, but to see two people so obviously unsuited to bringing a new life into the world is infuriating. They didn’t even commit to living together, because she lives in West Sussex and he didn’t want to leave Essex.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph