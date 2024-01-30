“Despite the calamitous subject matter, Norma Percy maintains her knack for showing that diplomacy is a chaotic game of bluff and theatrics that is often downright funny. In a series that divines politicians’ motives by trusting those politicians to tell us what they were, the last of those isn’t subjected to much scrutiny, but the complex sweep of international relations is skilfully marshalled into a gripping narrative.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“The veteran producer is supremely adept at making us feel like we’re in the room where it happens as history unfolds. She manages to coax interviewees into telling a story rather than blandly reciting a sequence of events, even if – in the words of the late Queen – recollections may vary.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“The bright concision of Percy’s storytelling, which uses broad sweep and granular detail, was as impressive as her A-list of talking heads, whose vivid testimony meant that at times one could almost smell the late-night coffee breath.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Film-maker Norma Percy delivered three episodes of this series last year, covering the decade leading up to the invasion. These two new episodes cover the first year of the war, with world leaders and their advisers among the contributors. It is history as told by the people responsible for making the decisions, and Percy’s access is impressive.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

To Catch a Copper, Channel 4

“It has come to something when the best way the police can convince the public of their essential goodness is to invite a documentary crew to film them rooting out the bad apples. But it’s a welcome exercise in transparency.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“As yet, To Catch a Copper offers no dark conspiracy or infiltration by organised crime. Instead, in a first instalment themed around the mistreatment of vulnerable citizens, it reveals the disgusting behaviour of some individuals, and the infuriatingly inadequate responses of the relevant authorities.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian