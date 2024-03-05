“Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice told the well-known story with an appropriately understated, clear-eyed lack of sensationalism. The producers seemed careful to limit Couzens’s airtime, no doubt to protect the feelings of the Everard family, who cooperated with the film. We didn’t hear from them directly, but their dignified presence was felt, and Everard’s mother’s impact statement was gut-wrenching enough.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Sober opening moments set the tone for a clear-headed and thorough film, which manages to dodge many of the usual true crime tropes: it feels dispassionate and deeply researched rather than overwrought and sensational. Everard’s family worked closely with the filmmakers, but do not appear on camera, and the hour-long documentary is arguably the better for this decision: they shouldn’t have to share their grief on camera, and a programme that made them do so might have felt exploitative.”

Katie Rosseinsky, The Independent

Celebrity Big Brother, ITV1

“This is the first Celebrity Big Brother for six years. And, boy, was it not worth the wait. Will Uncle Gaz spill any royal secrets? Will David find his trousers? And will Louis and Sharon ever work out who any of them are? Quite frankly, it was hard to care.”

Claudia Connell, Daily Mail

“Co-hosts AJ Odudu (wearing an eye-wateringly tight catsuit) and Will Best (thankfully not) did their best to whip up the crowd but a bloated opening episode was bogged down by stilted small talk, audio glitches and endless ad breaks. Bring on the drama, debauchery and diary room confessionals.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“I keep reading that conventional telly is dying on its backside. Watching Celebrity Big Brother, I realise not only is that true but it’s actually in the process of being buried alive, channel by channel, sleb by sleb, viewer by viewer.”

Sean O’Grady, The Independent

The Way, BBC1

“Actor and director Michael Sheen’s spittle-flecked revolutionary rant The Way began with incoherent fury and became ever more deranged. These three hours spent denouncing England’s oppression of the Welsh eventually blundered to a close in a mess of disconnected scenes.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail