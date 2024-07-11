Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video

“For those of us who love this stuff (and I am here for any anthropomorphised pets, toys or food you wanna build a story round), it’s a glorious addition to the genre. It’s solidly made, structured with care, talented actors forming an unbroken chain of great performances, and with enough underlying heft to make it that bit more than simply a first-class joke factory.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Cooking Buddies, CBBC

“Naysayers who questioned whether Buddy Oliver was really the best person for the job might well observe, at this point, that it only takes Cooking Buddies two episodes to accidentally unearth a kid who is potentially a better TV presenter than he is. This doesn’t stop the show being valuable public-service broadcasting: certainly if, in the weeks to come, we find ourselves wolfing down a tasty, healthy dinner our kids have made, it’ll be hard to care about the surname of the boy who taught them how to do it.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

The Big Loyalty Card Rip-Off, Channel 5

“The title over-egged the pudding. There was no proof of a rip-off here, only a suggestion – strongly denied by both retailers – that discounts for loyalty card holders aren’t what they’re cracked up to be because the ’normal’ price has been inflated prior to the deal.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“You might be a tad frustrated that by the end the mystery is only partially solved and there will clearly be a second series. I don’t know if I’ve got the ‘bandwidth’ (sorry) for part two. But you could do far worse than watch part one.”

Carol Midgley, The Times