Screw, Channel 4

“It was far-fetched but you can’t say that this finale was short on action. It had violence, politics and poignancy by the bucketful.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Helping Our Teens, BBC2

“Child behaviour expert Marie Gentles believes that punishing a child for bad behaviour is not dealing with the problem; instead, she works out why they are behaving that way and offers them various coping strategies. Gentles’ approach was worth watching, but the wider issues – parenting, the pandemic – were not tackled. It felt like a missed opportunity.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“As the cameras returned repeatedly to Beacon Hill Academy in Dudley, to find the same problems recurring, we got a real sense of how heroically patient the teachers have to be.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Sort Your Life Out, BBC1

“It’s nearly impossible to conceive of a lower-budget show than Sort Your Life Out — a statement we can assert with confidence, because BBC commissioning editors will have wracked their brains to come up with something even cheaper and failed.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Wilderness, Prime Video

“It is all solid, satisfying and glossily good-looking stuff. It knows what it’s doing and the script is well above simply serviceable level.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian