Somebody Somewhere, Sky Comedy

“It is a celebration of not fitting in, as well as a tender tribute to the particular love that home can offer, and it’s really quite beautiful. It returns for a second season largely unaltered, and its unhurried charm is a welcome antidote to some of television’s more stress-inducing proclivities.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“In being about life’s small wins, this is like a more real version of The Office US if that show swapped the mock-doc thing for c-words. It is sometimes risque, but always quietly excellent.”

James Jackson, The Times

Arnold, Netflix

“Schwarzenegger’s movies are superior popcorn and that is how this documentary is best enjoyed. It gives fans the A-Z of the star’s life and career – the Mr Universe triumphs, the pivot from The Terminator to comedies such as Twins – while never getting under the skin of its subject. Arnold might be an airbrushed profile but it’s also a breezy watch that the actor’s loyal fan base will lap up.”

Ed Power, The i

“It is overstuffed and heavy-handed, especially when compared to the delicate grace of White Lotus. There is not enough complexity or richness in the depiction of island life and the relationships between the staff and the guests to keep us from wanting to get back to the mystery.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“There are issues of pacing here, both with the plotting and the dialogue. Still, for all the kitchen-sink bleakness, its community spirit still crackles with warmth, offering glimmers of hope.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

The Greatest Auction, C4

“Auctions are great television. It’s almost impossible not to be swept up in the drama of a saleroom — the tension, the greed, the crushing disappointment, and the auctioneers showing off for all they’re worth. The trouble with The Greatest Auction is the stuff in between. Some of the interviews were awkward and forced.”

Roland White, Daily Mail