“Stacey & Joe will give the couple’s fans all the behind-the-scenes insight they could wish for – and although viewers less enamoured with the show’s titular stars might not be so rapt, they’ll still find plenty to chew on in the couple’s relatable dynamic, their hands-on parenting, and their ongoing efforts to balance family life with careers.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“As reality lifestyle shows go, it has to be said that this feels a whole lot more authentic than With Love, Meghan. Rather than wearing rictus smiles, the couple feel genuine, always the key to how viewers take to such a show. So whether or not you find a whole hour’s immersion in one family’s endearing, blissful chaos completely maddening or utterly loveable, it’ll no doubt be another triumph from the unstoppable Solomon.”

James Jackson, The Times

“Likeable as Stacey is, the show feels as if the BBC is simply cashing in on her appeal without enough material to sustain a whole series. And Joe’s charm is in inverse proportion to Stacey’s. He’s a 43-year-old man-child who, when asked to come home in good time from a lads’ fishing trip in order to look after the children while Stacey has an important work meeting, turns up five hours late.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“I was greatly looking forward to seeing them all live in their gorgeous, fully storage-solutioned house in Essex, a peek into a life running – unlike mine – along well-ordered lines, with a place for everything and everything in its place. But it’s chaos. Mostly because of Joe bloody Swash. Don’t get me wrong, he is clearly a caring father. He clearly loves Stacey with all his heart and other parts of his anatomy and he certainly means well. Which is lovely, obviously, but does it make up for the fact that he’s utterly useless?”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian