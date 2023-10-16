The Ex-Wife, Channel 5

“It ticks a range of shlocky boxes — smug, opulent yet sterile Grand Designs house; loved-up couple who are always snogging so we know that can’t last; beautiful, manipulative, passive-aggressive ex-wife. Unashamedly pot-boilerish, it puts plot twists before character credibility. Am I enjoying it? Yes. No point denying it.”

Cartol Midgley, The Times

“It makes for premium shlock TV, tense and sinister if also glacial, passionless and somehow ickily moreish too.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“The story is fast-paced enough, and the character of Tasha is intriguing because there’s a selfish, ruthless side to her too. And of course, like all domestic thrillers on Channel 5, it’s set in a spectacular piece of modern architecture… worth tuning in for the kitchen alone.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Uncanny, BBC2

“Try to pin down the cold fact of the undead’s existence, and a story soon collapses. So it is with Uncanny, ostensibly a series in which the writer Danny Robins examines the claims of members of the public who have seen ghosts. It promises analytical rigour but it is pure showbiz.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian