The Holy Land and Us, BBC2

“A documentary about Israel and Palestine that will make viewers on each side sympathise with the other? It’s an ambitious undertaking, but The Holy Land and Us: Our Untold Stories is a fine attempt at hitting that extremely narrow target. The way it balances facts and feelings makes it a rare gift.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“Perhaps this could be a new way to use TV as a power for good: get articulate, non-argumentative people from either side of any dispute to explore their personal stories and perhaps find a constructive mutual understanding in a way others have entirely been unable.”

James Jackson, The Times

Jerk, BBC3

“So much is said about how comedy today is being ruined for fear of offending someone, somewhere … and then Jerk comes along. Fearful is the very last thing you could accuse this sitcom of. Instead it cheerfully crashes over the line of good taste without any hint of self-consciousness.”

James Jackson, The Times

As Yet Untitled, Dave

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. This time was more miss than hit, but at least Davies is prepared to take chances … unlike the glossy, sterile productions overseen by Graham Norton or Jonathan Ross.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail