The Hunt for Raoul Moat, ITV1

“Kevin Sampson’s drama about the murderous rampage of Raoul Moat in 2010 has been rightly praised for focusing attention on his victims — Moat’s former partner, Samantha Stobbart (who was injured), her boyfriend, Christopher Brown (who was killed), and PC David Rathband, who was blinded and later took his own life. Over three parts, this has been a story that simply needed telling.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“The abiding memory of three hours of the Moat story, then, is less Raoul Moat, narcissist, domestic abuser and violent criminal, and more of the mess he left in his wake. The reverberations and the aftermath, the drama shows us, are every bit as shocking as the events themselves.”

Benji Wilson, Telegraph

Con Or Cure, BBC1

“One interviewee, 46-year-old Michael Brown from Basingstoke, told how he almost lost access to his baby daughter after his ex-partner ordered fake DNA results through a scam website, claiming he was not the biological father. The woman pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was jailed for a year — but the website is still online. Ashley sent off for a certificate citing Dr Xand as his father, a prank that sets the tone for this show — it wants to be Watchdog but feels more like outtakes from That’s Life.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Detective shows need to have at least one of two things: clever plots to confound us, or a world we want to live in. If the mystery is a doozy, a personality-free investigator isn’t always a dealbreaker. If you’re enjoying spending time with the sleuths, whodunnit doesn’t necessarily matter. Will Trent, a breezy escape of a cop show, is in the second category.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian