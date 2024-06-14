“What this documentary did so effectively was to show that Jones believes none of this and is simply out for financial gain”

The Truth vs Alex Jones, Sky Documentaries

“The madness of it, and the knowledge that Jones’s rants are giving a certain rabid demographic exactly what they want, the dizzying sense of unreality and the multiplying questions as you watch – about how and why any of this can possibly be – fries your circuits even at this remove of time and space.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“What the families’ lawyers – and this documentary – did so effectively was to show that Jones believes none of this and is simply out for financial gain. He knows that putting out garbage on his channel brings online traffic and a resulting uptick in sales for the vitamin supplements he flogs.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Supervet, Channel 4

“As ever, watching him go about his work on television makes for a meeting of extremities. On the one hand this is your bog-standard show about the healing of cute pets. It’s cosy, it’s cuddly and it prompts you to weep grateful buckets when crocked cats and dogs go home to a happier existence. So far so Animal Hospital. On the other hand it’s mind-bending credulity-stretching science fiction.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“All the cases featured in this compilation edition of The Supervet were rescues. Wobble the whippet, whose story was first shown in 2015, was unsteady on her feet, after a cruel beating left her with a damaged spinal cord. And Bran the three-legged Alsatian, bred at an illegal puppy farm, was so disabled in 2019 that Noel feared at first it would be unethical to operate on him. The real pleasure of these updated segments from past episodes is seeing how the animals have fared since.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

The Boys, Amazon Prime Video

“In these changed times, The Boys must learn to fly on its own – and series four suggests it is starting to lose altitude. As before, its calling card is a provocatively jokey mix of ultra-violence and sexual depravity. But the formula is starting to feel played out (not even the occasional hush-hush celebrity cameo can spruce things up). If you are drawn to the gore, you’ll have seen it all already. If you find it repellent, you will have long since given the boot to The Boys.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“There’s no better piece to act as an antidote to the saturation of bland superhero films and TV shows, as The Boys combines sledgehammer political commentary, thrilling and macabre action, and a cynical deconstruction of heroism. For all the underlying gloom, a gleeful irreverence is The Boys’ own superpower.”

Toby Earle, The i