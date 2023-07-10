“This eight-parter is an enjoyably chaotic thriller that looks the business, and doesn’t take its foot off the pedal for a second”

Then You Run, Sky Max

“This eight-parter is an enjoyably chaotic thriller that looks the business, and doesn’t take its foot off the pedal for a second.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“The chemistry between the girls is easy and their banter feels as natural as if they really were a gang of high school mates. Sometimes great TV makes you think, sometimes it makes you cry, sometimes it makes you evaluate the state of the world. Then You Run doesn’t concern itself with any of that. It’s entertaining in the vein of the most mindlessly enjoyable action films, set apart by its well-defined, charismatic characters.”

Emily Baker, The i

The Sixth Commandment, BBC1

“If horrifying, the series is also mesmerisingly watchable as it retraces Ben Field’s wrongdoing and the ensuing police investigation. To its credit, The Sixth Commandment refuses to be dazzled by the gaslighting Field, a small, banal man capable of unspeakable evil. The tale is told at pace, with no little verve. But writer Sarah Phelps never forgets Field’s victims were real and suffered horribly.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

Exploring India’s Treasures with Bettany Hughes, Channel 4

“My heart sank when I read the blurb for Exploring India’s Treasures with Bettany Hughes. Not the Taj Mahal again. And the Lake Palace in Udaipur, with obligatory reference to the fact it was featured in Octopussy. But I was pleasantly surprised by the programme. Despite the ubiquity of the chosen locations, Hughes did endeavour to come at things from a new perspective.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Traitors Australia, BBC3

“The personalities are promising and, when the contest gets going, all the correct dynamics play out. Once the faithfuls and traitors are narrowing their eyes at each other around a circular oak table, the old magic starts to flow, and the feeling of having seen it all before begins to fade.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian