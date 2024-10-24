“This is an enthralling account of not just the Georgia case, which continues to unspool, but of a nation in a state of turmoil”

Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy Case, BBC2

“It beggared belief, as Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy Case unfolded, that the permatanned property mogul from New York could be days away from a return to the White House. His actions in the wake of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden, mirrored those of a banana republic dictator clinging to power during a coup. We heard tapes of his call to Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for Georgia, in which he threatened, cajoled, bullied and even hinted at rewards if the vote count could be revised. ‘Instead of keep saying that the numbers are right,’ Trump urged, ‘why do you keep fighting this thing? You would be respected, really respected, if this thing could be straightened out.’ That’s dialogue right out of The Sopranos — Tony’s arm across a rival’s shoulders, his voice heavy with manipulation and menace.

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The film waits until the very end to point out that these are extraordinary times in US politics, as if it needs saying. This is an enthralling account of not just the Georgia case, which continues to unspool, but of a nation in a state of turmoil, and the grievances that are powering this continuing stormy season.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“Many of the interviewees who resisted the “stop the steal” narrative continue to live in fear of Trump supporters still angry about the 2020 election result. Eric Coomer, who worked for Dominion, the company that provided the “rigged” voting machines in Georgia (and successfully sued Fox News for broadcasting the false allegations), asked to be interviewed in a motel room far from his home. It seems you can’t be too careful in today’s febrile political climate.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“Say what you like about Trump but he’s a great content provider. The “very best content provider”, he might say. He’s a documentary-maker’s dream.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“As an explainer for those of us who had not been following the details, this did a decent job of getting us up to speed. But your views on whether or not the election was stolen will not be swayed by anything featured here.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

“It is discrete set pieces bunged together on a boat. Characters do not develop, shifts in relationships make no emotional sense. The scene in which Avery discovers the cruise line offers med school scholarships is … I have no words. But at the centre of everything, it has Joshua Jackson performing some kind of miracle; playing his part in absolute good faith, pitching it perfectly no matter what new narrative or tonal bonkersness is unfolding round him, grounding it somehow, and yet transcending it at the same time. It is a wondrous thing. I can’t take my eyes off him. It’s the greatest, most extended magic trick ever. Maybe it is worth 13 hours of our precious time on earth. Five stars for him alone. Without him, none.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Plenty of TV shows are bad. But Doctor Odyssey (Disney+) is an oddity, because it is deliberately bad. At least, I hope that’s what it is, otherwise someone has wasted a whole heap of money on producing a cross between ER and The Love Boat.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph