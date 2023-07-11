Unknown: Killer Robots, Netflix

“Unknown: Killer Robots walks us through various inventions (including those headless robot dog-alikes you see far too much on social media), scenarios and ramifications with admirable surefootedness. You sense that its heart lies with the cool guys making all the cool stuff. And it is hard not to be mesmerised by the extraordinary stuff in the offing.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The documentary could only scratch the surface in the space of an hour. I had expected the documentary to be chilling, but it was worse than that: it made this AI future feel dully inevitable.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4

“It’s neatly edited and the discreetly placed cameras and microphones mean the participants often seem to forget their presence, allowing for the drama to unfold without the sense that anyone is playing to the gantry.”

Ben Dowell, the Times

“After 12 years and now in its 31st series, the format is honed to a scalpel’s edge. We see pain etched on patients’ faces, love and heartbreak at the bedside, a few moments of stoic humour and a selection of gory close-ups.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Supermarkets Unwrapped: The Vegan Aisle, Channel 4

“This is the consumer food show that asks no tricky questions about food manufacturing, and gives positive coverage to everything it features. It has a strangely children’s TV-style format, in which the main presenter pretends to phone up team members and sends them off to find the answers to burning questions. To be fair, one of the questions was something I had idly wondered when doing the supermarket shop: how do you make milk out of oats?”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Police: Night Shift 999, Channel 5

“None of the incidents recorded on bodycam in this cops-and-general-public series are very serious. But it’s fascinating to see the standard procedures at work to crack down on drug drivers and petty villains. And it’s a welcome reminder of how much we depend on our frontliners.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail