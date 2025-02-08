Back to Broadcastnow.co.uk
2025-02-08T08:27:00+00:00
1/50
Familiar faces gathered for the 30th Broadcast Awards, hosted by Sue Perkins
2025-02-07T16:38:00Z
Financing and return on investment is now the central focus for most buyers
2025-02-07T14:33:00Z
By David Singleton
Peers make united stand for screen industry
2025-02-07T14:13:00Z
By Stephen Price
Almost 19 million tune in for the finale of Gavin & Stacey, with Wallace & Gromit delivering big ratings too
2025-02-05T22:00:00Z
‘Celebrates the idiosyncrasies of British life to explore universal themes of love, family and friendship’
2025-02-05T21:59:00Z
‘Provided an impressive testament to the lasting power of television to bring the nation together – and ultimately to change the world’
