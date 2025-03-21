All the latest news from the global content industry on Friday, 21 March

CNN, BBC link on Twitter doc

The UK’s BBC and CNN have partnered up on a documentary from Candle True Stories and Bitachon365 that explores how Twitter came about and its eventual sale to Elon Musk.

The 1 x 75-minute Twitter: Breaking The Bird will air on 31 March on BBC2 and reveal the inside story of corporate clashes behind the scenes at the social media startup.

It will feature interviews with co-founder and former chief executive Ev Williams and co-founder Biz Stone. The pair will share their original vision of a digital utopia and their views on current associations with the spread of online hate - and the platform’s rebirth as X.

Also interviewed are early employees and journalists like Kara Swisher who have been covering the company since it was founded in 2006.

The show is being produced in association with CNN Original Series and was ordered by the BBC’s head of specialist factual, Jack Bootle, with commissioning editor Tom Coveney.

Globo TV ups Leonora Bardini

Brazilian giant Globo has restructured its operations and appointed programming director Leonora Bardini as director at Globo TV.

Her remit includes oversight of all of the broadcaster’s operations except the affiliate deals, with the move coming as a part of a broader overhaul under chief exec Amauri Soares.

Content, marketing and intelligence will fall under Bardini, as well as network and regional programming. Affiliate deals are being oversee by Patrícia Rego, who reports into Soares, as does Bardini.

Prime Video, TV2 prep Henry Rinnan drama

Prime Video and TV2 in Norway have greenlit a local thriller that explores the life of World War 2 traitor, Henry Rinnan.

The four-parter is from screenwriter Øyvind Holtmon and director Kenneth Karlstad, with Miso Film producing. Prime Video, which has Nordic rights, and TV2 in Norway are attached as co-producers, with the series set to debut in 2026.

Miso Film owner Fremantle is selling worldwide.

Rinnan (w/t) tracks how the failed salesman ended up becoming one of Norway’s most hated figures after becoming a major force in the Gestapo in the country.