Broadcasters in Germany, France and Israel have commissioned a trio of spin-offs of global smash format Married at First Sight.

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 has ordered Married at Second Sight for its streaming platform Joyn. Produced by Seven.One Studios’ Redseven Entertainment, the youth-skewing series sees twelve single strangers meet for the first time at their engagement ceremony, and three weeks later decide whether to tie the knot.

The order comes alongside a 12th series recommission of the original format for ProSieben’s main channel Sat.1.

In France, M6 will launch Married at First Sight: Second Chances, a local adaptation of the US spinoff, which follows past participants as they are given another chance at finding love.

Married at First Sight: Last Resort has been commissioned by Israel’s Keshet 12, and features MAFS experts helping divorcees, widows and widowers, as they have a final stab at finding love. Produced by Seven.One producer July August Productions, the series will premiere later this year. The Israeli adaptation of MAFS, produced by Gil Productions, has also been renewed for an eighth series.

In related news, distributor Seven.One Studios International has also expanded the franchise in Germany with the launch of a dedicated MAFS FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. The latest launch follows the creation of Nine Network’s MAFS-dedicated FAST channel in Australia in 2024.

The expansion of MAFS comes following high-profile deals including Peacock’s multi-year agreement for the US version, while Warner Bros Discovery has made a four-series commitmemt in Italy for two runs per year in 2025 and 2026. Other local series have been set in Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Tim Gerhartz, managing director at Seven.One Studios International said: “The global success of MAFS is unparalleled. Broadcasters and platforms worldwide recognise its unique ability to captivate audiences, spark conversation, and deliver consistent ratings.

“With new spinoffs, fresh adaptations, and long-term renewals, the franchise remains stronger than ever.”