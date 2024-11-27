Bridgerton producer Shondaland has rejigged its senior ranks ahead of chief operating officer Megha Tolia’s exit in December.

Tolia, who was also president at the Shonda Rhimes-led company, had been in the role for three years but is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Chief innovation and design officer Sandie Bailey and chief marketing officer Chris Dilorio have now been upped to become co-presidents, while retaining their previous remits.

Bailey joined the company in 2019 and leads its digital output besides being behind the launch of Shondaland audio. Dilorio joined in 2016 as vice-president of strategy and development.

Shondaland was among companies to have struck rich overall deals with Netflix and is behind shows including Bridgerton, spin-off Queen Chartlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and The Residence.

Rhimes said: “There are no two people who are more closely aligned with my vision and goals for where I want to go as a company than Sandie and Chris.

“Together they have over 20 years of institutional knowledge from all areas of our business and I am excited to have their expanded leadership as we continue to build Shondaland.

“I want to thank Megha for her valuable contributions over the past three years and wish her the best as she focuses on time with her family.”