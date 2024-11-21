Richard Middleton
Richard Middleton is head of content, international
NEM Zagreb unveils programme and awards finalists
Croatia event from organisers behind NEM Dubrovnik now into its fourth year
Disney+ expands APAC originals, highlights Korean demand
Nine out of 15 most-viewed Disney+ international originals have hailed from Korea this year
Dirk Hoogstra to exit Lionsgate amid unscripted cuts
Former Half Yard chief among five members of staff to depart
WBD’s HBO Max shares Talpa drama in Netherlands
Episodes of Medisch Centrum West to be available on streamer after debuting on SBS6
Peaky Blinders creator urges industry to defend jobs from AI
Steven Knight speaks at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon alongside Banijay Entertainment chief Marco Bassetti
Samsung TV Plus among Bosch buyers
Amazon Prime Video detective series heads out internationally
Amazon gets set to shut down Freevee
Shows such as Neighbours have moved to Prime Video ahead of closure
News Corp explores sale of Foxtel
Australian pay-TV operator and owner of streamer Binge assessing future following initial overtures in August
Banijay Rights hires StudioCanal exec
Sarah Mottershead to take on Robin Pollok’s remit covering Middle East among other regions
WBD’s Max lands on Prime in Sweden, Netherlands
Deal comes ahead of Dune: Prophecy launch next week
Federation explores options as M&A market hots up
European producer-distributor appoints Morgan Stanley to assess investment or sale
Future Studios to close TV production arm
Publisher looking to redeploy staff
Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth to narrate VR documentary
White Spark Pictures’ doc transports viewers to Australia’s Purnululu National Park
Comcast explores cable networks spin-off
Telco giant’s latest thinking relayed to investors in Q3 earnings call
Rola Bauer to exit Amazon MGM Studios
Pan-English global originals chief stepping away after two years
Swiss indies launch unified group to leverage ‘Lex Netflix’ scheme
Swiss Studios AG will develop, produce and distribute TV and film projects
Peacock preps Renowned Films Charles Manson doc
US streamer readying ‘most comprehensive’ portrait of infamous cult leader
Mipcom: how existential crises met reasoned thinking
Funding and consolidation dominate conversations as new models emerge in the Cannes sunshine
Monkey creative director resigns
Laura Gibson exits Made in Chelsea indie after 15 months
Mipcom delegates drop by 500, as MIP London plans laid out
Organisers reveal jump of 27 exhibitors at Cannes market while insisting inaugural UK event is ’not a rival’ to London TV Screenings