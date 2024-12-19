All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 19 December

Thursday, 11.13am: Fremantle promotes Fran Denny to commercial role

RTL Group-owned Fremantle has upped Fran Denny to become vice president of commercial for its global drama unit.

Denny joined Fremantle as manager of legal and business affairs in 2022 and was promoted last year to become vice president of legal and business affairs.

She will report into chief operating officer Seb Shorr in the newly created role and the duo will lead on deal-making for producers under first-look pacts at Fremantle, as well as sourcing new opportunities for the unit.

Thursday, 9.46am: Netflix orders Southeastern Conference docuseries

Netflix has engaged Box to Box on a show that follows American football’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) during the 2024 season.

Over the course of eight 45-minute episodes, viewers will gain access to the players and coaches that make up the league. The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, and Hillary Olsen for Box to Box, with showrunner Collin Orcutt.

Box To Box is behind Netflix sports shows including Sprint, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and Break Point.

Thursday, 9.13am: Bell Media & Lionsgate partner with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey for scripted

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate have partnered with Canada’s Bell Media to develop and produce an original scripted series together.

Details of the project have not been revealed but the agreement will mark Point Grey’s first scripted show to be produced for the Canadian market.

Lionsgate and Point Grey are regular collaborators, with the US mini-major holding a first-look TV deal with Rogen’s outfit.

Thursday, 8.47am: Streamer Izzy takes Shtisel spin-off Kugel global

ICYMI - intriguing deal struck yesterday with Israeli content-focused streamer Izzy taking global rights to Kugel, the upcoming spin-off to hit drama Shtisel.

Kugel is produced by Fremantle’s Abot Hameiri for Israeli network Yes and is a prequel to the original Shtisel series, which tracks the lives of a father and daughter - Nuchem (Sasson Gabai) and Libi Shtisel’s (Hadas Yaron) - who are part of a Jewish orthodox family.