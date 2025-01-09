All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 9 January

Thursday, 12.48pm: UK’s ITV creates diversity role on leadership team

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has upped creative diversity partner Sam Tatlow to a newly-created position of head of diversity, equity and inclusion following the promotion of Ade Rawcliffe to chief people officer.

Tatlow will join ITV’s executive leadership team as well as taking responsibility for leading the DE&I team and overseeing ITV’s overarching DE&I strategy. This includes leading ITV’s Diversity Acceleration Plan and embedding accessibility and disability equity at the broadcaster.

She will also work with key industry stakeholders including Bafta, the CDN, DDPTV, TAP and The TV Collective to amplify ITV’s contribution across the sector as well as driving the delivery of ITV’s on and off-screen diversity commitments.

Thursday, 12.01pm: Distribution veteran launches docs sales outfit

Former Sideways Film executive Juan Solera has teamed up with business partner Jota Salinas to launch a boutique sales agency focusing on documentary films and factual content.

Barcelona-based Jambika Docs emerges with a slate of films including a nature-inspired follow doc centring on Money Heist actor Darko Perić. Read more

Thursday, 10.55am: Former Viaplay scripted exec joins Nordic producer Paradox

Former Viaplay exec Tanya Badendyck has been named chief executive at Nordic producer Paradox.

Badendyck replaces Stein B. Kvae, who is taking up a role outside the industry, and will oversee all operations at the SF Studios-owned company.

She previously co-founded Nordic production company Cinenord and worked on shows including Atlantic Crossing, before joining Viaplay as executive producer in 2018. Read more

Thursday, 10.14am: LA wildfires halt shooting on Hacks, NCIS and more

Wildfires across LA have all but shut down production in Hollywood, with series ranging from Hacks and Suits: LA to Fallout and NCIS suspending shooting.

The ongoing state of emergency in California, caused by raging fires that have engulfed swathes of the city, prompted FilmLA to withdraw filming permits as fire crews battled blazes that have already killed at least two people.

Areas such as the Pacific Palisades, Sylmar and Altadena have been hit by the fires, with more than 1,000 buildings destroyed and thick smoke covering large parts of the city. Read more

Thursday, 10.10am: Sky preps US right-wing militia doc from House of Maxwell director

Sky Documentaries is readying a feature-length film about the US’s right-wing militia movement, directed by the House of Maxwell helmer Daniel Vernon.

The single, which will air on 22 January, will take a timely exploration into the contentious and secretive world, ahead of the mooted pardoning of 6 January rioters when Donald Trump returns as president later this month.

It is being produced by US label Noble Beast (Hulu’s Power Trip) and Sky Studios, in association with NBC News Studios. Read more

Thursday, 9.15am: After Party Studios recruits Raw TV and Wall of Entertainment execs

Digital outfit After Party Studios has hired Raw TV’s Ayesha Mittal and Wall Of Entertainment’s Sam Ewen.

Mittal joins as exec producer, while Ewen moves into the newly created role of head of entertainment. The pair will report to managing director Joshua Barnett when they join from mid-January.

After Party Studios is behind recent Channel 4.0 comedy panel show Hear Me Out with Specs Gonzalez as well as League of ’72 for Sky Bet. Last year it secured a reorder for its Sky Sports YouTube docuseries Scenes.

Thursday, 8.53am: Peacock president Kelly Campbell to exit

Kelly Campbell is stepping down as president of NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock after three years in the role.

Campbell, who joined from Hulu, is departing six weeks after NBCU parent Comcast revealed plans to split its cable networks into a new division led by Mark Lazarus.

That rejig sees NBCU Studio Group chair & chief content officer Donna Langley appointed chair of NBCU Entertainment and Studios, giving her greater authority for greenlighting productions and more control over content spend. Read more

Thursday, 8.41am: Keshet Int’l dishes out Gavin Rossdale show

Keshet International (KI) has acquired an unscripted food series hosted by Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and songwriter of the iconic band Bush, for international distribution.

Dinner with Gavin Rossdale is produced by Roundtable Entertainment and Bungalow Media+ Entertainment alongside Gavin Rossdale for Vizio’s WatchFree+.

The 6 x 60 minute show follows Rossdale as he welcomes celebrity guests into his home for cooking sessions, candid conversations and music sessions. It premieres in the US on 13 February and will feature tennis legend Serena Williams and actress Selma Blair, among numerous others.

The show will be unveiled at the 2025 London TV Screenings as part of its lunchtime Unscripted Preview Event on Wednesday 26 February.