All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 17 April

1923 lands record for Paramount+

The finale to the second series of Paramount+ drama 1923 delivered 14 million global viewers in its first seven days, according to the streamer.

The finale episode has become the most watched episode ever for the series, up 41% compared to last season’s finale of 10 million viewers, with the full season average up 46% in comparison to season one.

The show is from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who is also behind Landman and Tulsa King. The three shows, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, rank as Paramount+’s top three global series.

France TV adds format duo distribution

France TV Distribution has added two formats to its sales slate ahead of Paris Unscripted Showcase later this month.

The Great Knowledge Challenge is an iconic radio gameshow that has been around for over 60 years that has now been adapted into a TV format that sees contestants answer general knowledge questions according to the region in which they live while trying to win a cash prize.

Lettrix requires players to work out the missing letter in a word to form another, with contestants battling each other to guess the answer first.

UK’s Channel 4.0 unveils saboteur quiz

A quiz hinged on sneaky gameplay has been commissioned as part of Channel 4.0’s digital slate.

The broad series of orders also sees a recommission of opinions format Hear Me Out and new episodes of its Creator Clash strand.

The Snake, from Hat Trick digital label Strong Watch Studios, sees six creators answering questions together to retain a pot of £5,000 while two ‘snakes’ attempt to undermine their attempts and pocket the cash for themselves.

Creators taking part in the first series include C4.0 regulars Adeola Patronne, Chloe Burrows, Harry Pinero and Mariam Musa, alongside presenter Zeze Millz, TikToker Ava Hirons, YouTubers Darkest Man, Eman SV2 and Max Fosh, content creator PK Humble and internet personality Whitney Adebayo.

NBC orders Jimmy Fallon marketing show

US network NBC has greenlit On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, an unscripted series that follows what happens when he starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative and competitive go-getters he can find.

The series, which will be hosted, executive produced and created by Fallon, will premiere later this year. It is produced by B17 Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Electric Hot Dog

Fallon has recruited former Netflix exec Bozoma Saint John as the agency’s chief marketing officer, with a remit to mentor the creatives and evaluate their work.

Each episode will see the team working with a major brand in need of a big idea for a high-priority campaign, from creating jingles to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise.

The show’s format is being licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.