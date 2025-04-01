All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 1 April

Showtime extends Dexter franchise

Dexter: Original Sin has been extended into a second series by Paramount+ with Showtime.

The prequel series is set in 1991, 15 years prior to the original Dexter drama, and is from showrunner and exec producer Clyde Phillips.

It tracks serial killer Dexter Morgan in his early years and is narrated by Michael C Hall, who played the original show’s titular character.

Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios produce the show, which is joined in the franchise by Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Resurrection.

UK’s Mill Bay unveils first projects

Mill Bay Media, - the recently launched drama indie from BBC execs Will Trotter and Ollie Kent, is developing two new projects following a deal to adapt broadcaster Jeremy Vine’s upcoming novel Murder on Line One.

The company also has a second ‘cosy crime’ project, written by Jim Cartwright (Little Voice), in development for a major UK broadcaster. Further details on both projects have not yet been revealed.

53 Degrees Global-backed Mill Bay is run by Trotter, a former head of the BBC Drama Village, and Kent, who was previously head of continuing drama at BBC Studios.

The prodco is focused on creating and producing returnable, family viewing dramas with global appeal, building on the team’s experience overseeing shows such as Father Brown, which has run for 120 episodes and sold into over 230 territories.

Former ABC, Netflix exec joins Totem Global

Chris Oliver-Taylor, the former chief content officer at the ABC in Australia who left the broadcaster earlier this year, is joining Totem Global.

Oliver-Taylor becomes global director of strategic partnerships at the rights firm, which launched in 2012 and assists companies in monetising their libraries. He will work across platforms including FAST to expand reach and revenues, with a focus on unscripted content.

Before leaving in February following a restructuring, Oliver-Taylor had overseen content at the ABC for two years, taking up what was then a newly created position that included oversight of screen, audio and digital. He had previously worked at Netflix as director of production for Australia and New Zealand.

ZDF expands Linette Zaulich’s remit

Germany’s ZDF has handed Linette Zaulich an expanded remit that sees her taking on responsibliity for its B2C operations.

Zaulich, who will continue to lead ZDF Studios unscripted business, will also now lead on licensing shows to FAST channels and streamers.

ZDF said that her new role would focus on expanding digital sales, adding that it has no plans to launch its own B2C operations.

HBO’s House of the Dragon starts filming

Production has started on the eight-episode third season of HBO original House Of The Dragon, Warner Bros Discovery has confirmed.

Filming is taking place in the UK, with Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler joining the cast. Previously announced new season three cast includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

Disney+ conjures up more Wizards

Disney+ and Disney Channel have extended Wizards Beyond Waverly Place into a second series.

The show, which hails from Disney Branded Television, saw its first episode become Disney Channel’s most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+, driving 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days.

It was also posted to Disney Channel YouTube and has amassed over 2.3 million views and 320 thousand hours to date.

The show begins production next month in LA and is being exec produced by series star David Henrie. It follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but who must dust off his magical skills to mentor a wizard-in-training while juggling his everyday responsibilities.