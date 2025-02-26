Foxtel subscribers will be able to access Max at no extra cost

Warner Bros Discovery streamer Max is launching in Australia on March 31 with premium, standard, and an ad-supported tier.

The company, which unveiled the launch date on Tuesday, said further pricing and content details would emerge “in the weeks prior to launch” but the deal will mean Foxtel-owned streamer Binge losing rights to HBO shows.

Some Foxtel customers will be able to continue to access WBD programming via their pay TV subscriptions.

Warner Bros Discovery president of global streaming and games JB Perrette said globalisation of Max was a “top priority” and Australia represented “a significant opportunity”.

The platform will carry storied entertainment brands including HBO, Warner Bros, the DC Universe, and the Harry Potter franchise.

Specific feature programming will feature tentpoles like Barbie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Twisters, as well as the Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings franchises.

There will be returning seasons of The Last of Us, And Just Like That…, House Of The Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker, and new shows like It: Welcome To Derry and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms from the Game Of Thrones universe.

A launch partnership with Foxtel will provide Foxtel subscribers with a compatible Foxtel IQ box to access the Max app at no additional cost.

The roll-out comes after WBD confirmed plans for Max’s launch in the UK earlier this year, with a shift that will see long-time HBO partner Sky losing exclusivity.

A version of this article was first published by Broadcast International’s sister title, Screen.