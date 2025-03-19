All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 19 March

UK’s ITV extends Limitless Win

Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios’ hit format Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has racked up a further two series commissions and two Christmas specials with the UK’s ITV, marking the biggest single order for the show since it launched in 2022.

The quiz format will return to ITV’s main channel and streaming service in 2026 and 2027, with the first Christmas special coming this December.

It is the only show of its kind to offer a limitless cash jackpot and since launching has given away over £3.5m.

Arte buys RTÉ’s Birdsong

RTÉ Programme Sales has struck a raft of sales, including deals for one-hour doc Birdsong.

The 1 x 60 minute doc from True Films, which follows ornithologist Seán Ronayne’s unique mission to record the call of every one of the 200 bird species in Ireland, has been acquired by Arte in France and Germany. BBC4 in the UK aired the doc last week.

Other deals include BBC NI and BBC iPlayer acquiring 18 x 30 minute Hardy Bucks, which “follows the fictional exploits of a group of 20-something slacker lads living in a small fictional town in Ireland”. YLE in Finland and Rai in Italy have also picked up The Cable That Changed The World from Tyrone Films and Create One. It was coproduced by RTÉ, Arte and BBC NI.

YLE, Mediacorp expand kids output

Finland’s YLE and Mediacorp in Singapore have picked up Chimera Keepers: Adventures with Incredible Creatures S1, among a raft of deals secured by Banijay Kids & Family.

The two companies have also acquired MiniHeroes Of The Forest S1, while Shasha & Milo S1 has been picked up by MBC Group. The Game Catchers S2 has been bought by the BBC, while a raft of deals have also been signed for spy-fi franchise Totally Spies! including seasons 1-6 by Italy’s DeA Kids and France’s Gulli/M6+.

Seasons five and six have been picked up by Tiji in France, while season seven has been added to Mediacorp and Radio Canada’s slates.