All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 26 March

Le Parisien attached to Aurélie B drama

Banijay France has unveiled a new scripted series that will explore the story of Mrs Aurélie B, the former treasurer of fashion brand Kiabi, who allegedly embezzled over €100m.

The show is being developed by Screenline Productions, StudioFact Stories and newspaper Le Parisien, with a working title of L’Arnaqueuse de Kiabi.

The project is based on the investigation and exclusive revelations from Le Parisien around Mrs Aurélie B, who is accused of reportedly exploiting financial loopholes for over a decade to fuel an extravagant lifestyle. After a meteoric rise, it all came to a head when she was arrested by authorities in August 2024, but to date, she is presumed innocent, with the case ongoing.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, president and chief exec at Banijay France, and Frédéric Lussato of Screenline Productions, described the Aurélie B case as “a fascinating story of alleged deception and fraud, driven by a complex, romantic character with a dark side. With Le Parisen and StudioFact by our side, we are confident this series will find its audience, especially those drawn to tales inspired by true events.”

ITV reveals ’biggest ever ad-funded series’

The UK’s ITV has commissioned Hello Dolly to make Win Win in collaboration with People’s Postcode Lottery, in what the PSB has called its “biggest ever ad-funded series”.

The six-part format reunites comedic pair Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as hosts overseeing the large-scale interactive quiz, which involves players in the studio and at home. Both have the chance to win the same prizes as the contestants in the studio, with one guaranteed to win £1,000,000.

The commission confirms Broadcast’s previous report that Hello Dolly has worked up a pilot of the show for ITV. Set to air on Saturday nights, the format comes via BE Studio from ITV, which is a full-service creative studio producing ad-funded entertainment (AFE), and which brought People’s Postcode Lottery on board to co-fund the format with ITV. NBCUniversal Formats handles sales outside of the UK. Read more

BBC Earth, NRK among DCD deals

UK-based distributor DCD Rights has secured a raft of sales for Perpetual Entertainment’s travel series Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul.

Produced for Channel 4 UK and ABC TV Australia, the 6 x 60 minute factual series has sold to APT (US), BBC Earth (Poland, Africa, Asia), NRK Norway, AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia), MAX (Netherlands), HRT Croatian Television, RUV (Iceland) and GBC (Gibraltar).

The show follows Perkins as she travels from Paris to Istanbul, embarking on an adventure tracking the famed train to the Orient, exploring vibrant cultures, stunning landscapes and the people who give each city its unique identity.

DCD Rights has also acquired Perpetual series Bill Bailey’s Vietnam Adventure. The 6 x 60-minute show features the comedian as he travels the length of modern Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of the dramatic withdrawal of the US forces from Saigon.

Argentine-Israeli drama NOA starts filming

NOA, the Israeli-Argentine co-production revealed last month, has started filming in Buenos Aires.

The 25-episode series is expected to wrap in June and is being produced by Argentina’s FAM Contenidos and Israeli outfit Sipur. The music-filled romantic comedy stars Israeli pop star Noa Kirel and Argentine actor/singer Agustin Bernasconi, tracking what happens when a long distance relationship breaks down.

The show is being supported by Dori Media Group founder Yair Dori and media entrepreneur Dario Werthein.

It marks the first move into co-financing and co-producing outside of Israel for Sipur, which was behind doc We Will Dance Again. It also marks a major move for FAM Contenidos, which produced Netflix’s first Argentine original film, La Corazonada.

Showmax snags Hushpuppi docuseries

African streamer Showmax has pre-acquired three-part limited series Hushpuppi, which explores the life of the infamous scammer.

The show is from Scenery, a joint venture with Banijay Benelux, and co-produced by AGC Unwritten, the non-scripted unit of AGC Studios (The Tinder Swindler) and Showmax.

The three-parter follows Hushpuppi’s transformation from humble beginnings in the impoverished neighbourhoods of Lagos, to international playboy flaunting his wealth with celebrities and his eventual arrest by the FBI.

The show, which marks the first partnership for the three companies, is in production and expected to release in 2026. Showmax has pre-acquired exclusive distribution rights for the African market, with the rest of the world available.

Roast The Internet heads to Comedy Central UK

Comedy Central UK has ordered an eight-part series that sees comedian and presenter Iain Stirling joined by celebrity guests to mock internet content.

Iain Stirling’s Roast the Internet is produced in-house by MTV Studios and the studio comedy format will see comedians picking out social clips, posts and trends.

The 8 x 60-minute series has been commissioned for Comedy Central UK by senior vice president for content and brand strategy at MTV Entertainment Studios for the UK, Australia and Canada Luke Hales and Iestyn Barker, who acts as vice president for original series and development for MTV Studios.

The executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios are Iestyn Barker and Luke Shiach