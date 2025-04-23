All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 23 April

Disney alum joins Israeli streamer Izzy

Izzy, the international streaming platform dedicated to Israeli content, has hired former Disney exec David Levine to expand its programming into daily dramas.

Levine, who was at Disney for 16 years in a variety of programming and content strategy roles globally, is spearheading the expansion efforts that will begin with Israeli series Dumb launching on the streamer later this month.

It will be followed by a slate of teen dramas licensed from Paramount’s Ananey Studios, whose slate includes Rising, The Hood, Sky, Greenhouse Academy and Spell Keepers.

Dumb is from Dori Media and was created by, and stars, Bat-Chen Sabag and Lior Raz (Fauda), with Shay Capon directing. It follows a 30-year-old failed actress who, in a desperate bid to save her drug-dealing ex, becomes an undercover agent posing as a high school student.

Izzy last month exclusively launched Shtisel prequel Kugel in 12 different languages, with the streamer also home to three seasons of Shtisel.

Sky Deutschland scores Rudi Völler doc

Banijay has unveiled its latest sports doc, this time a show from its German division that explores the life of footballer, Rudi Völler.

Rudi Völler – The Documentary is from Banijay Productions Germany and will launch on Sky and sibling streaming service WOW this autumn.

The doc features interviews with Völler as well as stars such as Lothar Matthäus, Oliver Kahn and Julian Nagelsmann, with the show incorporating entertaining anecdotes from his career as well as insights into his current life between Germany and Rome, the home of his wife Sabrina.

Lionsgate hires Westbrook’s Brad Haugen

Lionsgate has hired former Westbrook Media president Brad Haugen as its exec vice president of digital strategy and growth.

Haugen will work on original shows for digital platforms and brand-funded content, as well as helping to monetise the studio’s extensive film and TV library, which ranges from Mad Men to Hunger Games.

He will also work on opportunities for clients of Lionsgate-owned talent and production firm, 3 Arts Entertainment.

Haugen was most recently leading digital content at Will Smith and Jada Pinket Smith’s Westbrook and before that had spells at ATTN and Scooter Braun Projects.

Hearst, Planète buy Judith Ehrlich’s doc

Broadcasters across Europe, the US and MENA have picked up Judith Ehrlich’s latest documentary, The Boys Who Said No: Draft Resistance and the Vietnam War (1 x 95 minutes / 1 x 52 minutes) from UK indie factual distributor, Espresso Media.

European buyers include Hearst Networks’s History channel in Germany, Catalonian public broadcaster 3Cat (formerly CCMA) and Canal+ Group for Planète in France. Elsewhere, American Public Television has licensed the documentary for the US, and Asharq News have acquired it across MENA.

The doc is produced by Insight Films and uses exclusive archival footage and interviews with high-profile anti-war activists to explore the youth-led movement of civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.

Planète has also bought Resistance: They Fought Back (1 x 96 minutes), which examines the legacies of non-violent resistance, as well as the third season of the Coleman produced series History’s Greatest Aircrafts (6 x 45 minutes) and true crime series Where is Baby Gabriel (3 x 45 minutes).

BBC Earth preps Deep Dive Korea

BBC Studios brands BBC Earth and BBC Player in Asia are preparing to launch a three-part series that marks their first co-production with Korean giant JTBC.

Deep Dive Korea: Song Ji-hyo’s Haenyeo Adventure debuts 11 May and features Korean star Song Ji-hyo as she undertakes the greatest challenge of her life: free diving with the legendary haenyeo or sea women.

The haenyeo women, many of whom are in their 80s, risk their lives by plunging up to 20 metres to the seafloor without air apparatus or advanced equipment, to gather shellfish for their families and their livelihood.

NATPE Honors reveals CEE awards

NATPE Budapest has announced George Levendis and Levente Malnay among recipients of the inaugural NATPE Honors Europe, a new celebration recognising trailblazing individuals across the region.

Levendis, managing director at Ant1 TV, Mak TV and Antenna Studios, and Malnay, managing director and executive vice president at AMC Networks International, Central and Northern Europe, will both receive the North Star Award, which celebrates industry-leading execs.

Daniel Grunt, chief exec at Nova Group, and Magdalena Szwedkowicz, producer at Poland’s MAG Entertainment, have been handed the Shift Disturber Award, which honours individuals whose ideas and leadership are driving transformative change.

Winners of the Cause + Action Award, which celebrates a purpose-led champion of change for their social good impact, include Ukraine’s Starlight Media. The exclusive awards show and celebration will take place on 23 June at the Dorothea Hotel.