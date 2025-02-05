‘In the past year alone, eight of the company’s formats received local commissions in 20 different territories’

Studio Lambert has had a truly extraordinary year. The colossal reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge immersed 456 real players into the fictional world of Squid Game. On release, it became Netflix’s most watched TV show globally, and remained in the top spot for a fortnight, with more than 224 million hours viewed across the first three weeks.

Elsewhere, the indie rose to the challenge of ensuring the second outing of The Traitors UK matched the runaway success of the first series with aplomb. Series two achieved double the audience of series one, with 8 million people tuning in to see the final, and was the biggest entertainment show on demand across all UK broadcasters and streamers in more than two years.

The BBC series Race Across the World also returned to its highest ratings ever, with series four earning an average of 7 million viewers (up from 5.8 million for the previous series).

The company also scored its first scripted returner, with BBC3 comedy drama Boarders, which was recommissioned after becoming one of the top five most-watched scripted shows for 16-34s since the channel’s relaunch.

Studio Lambert formats continue to sell around the world – in the past year alone, eight of the company’s formats received local commissions in 20 different territories.