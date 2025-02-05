Hit drama does the double as ITV1 scoops channel of the year, and C4 nets nine gongs

ITV’s gangbuster real-life drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office enjoyed a double victory at the Broadcast Awards 2025, and Studio Lambert did the same, retaining its best indie crown.  

Mr Bates, produced by ITV Studios and Little Gem, landed the dock10 TV Moment of the Year and the Special Recognition Award for its huge success and remarkable impact.  

The double triumph came as ITV1, the channel that broadcast the series, scooped Channel of the Year, with its other successes including Best Soap for Coronation Street.  

Meanwhile, Channel 4 enjoyed a strong showing across multiple categories, scooping a total of nine gongs including Best Original Programme with The Jury: Murder Trial, Best Popular Factual Programme with The Piano and Best Current Affairs Programme with Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.  

It was also a good night for Studio Lambert, which won Best Independent Production Company for the second year running, as well as the Best Entertainment Programme prize for Squid Game: The Challenge, its Netflix series with The Garden. 

The BBC performed well in the scripted categories with Big Talk’s ratings hit Ludwig picking Best Comedy Programme and Two Cities’ Blue Lights winning Best Drama Series or Serial – pipping Mr Bates.  

In addition, the Broadcast Awards Hall of Fame was launched to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event.  

Each year, a show will be inducted that has made an indelible mark on British life and has been influential and acclaimed within the industry. Gavin & Stacey, the much-loved sitcom, was added as the very first.  

The series concluded this Christmas after 17 years with a whopping +28-day audience of 20.9m viewers, the UK’s biggest scripted show since records began in 2002. The 2024 Christmas special was produced for the BBC by Fulwell73 and Tidy Productions, and was previously produced by Baby Cow.  

Co-creator James Corden accepted the award alongside key members of the production team.   

Broadcast Awards 2025: winners  

 

Channel of the Year – ITV1 

 

 

Best independent production company (sponsored by Barclays) – Studio Lambert 

 

 

Emerging indie of the year (sponsored by Garden Studios) – Dare Pictures    

 

 

Hall of Fame - Gavin & Stacey, Baby Cow Productions, Fulwell 73 and Tidy for BBC  

 

 

Special recognition (sponsored by - EMG/Gravity Media) - Mr Bates vs The Post Office, ITV Studios and Little Gem Media 

 

 

Best post-production house - Envy 

 

 

Horrible Histories

Best children’s programme - Horrible Histories: The Gruesome Gunpowder Plot, Lion Television for CBBC 

 

 

Ludwig

Best comedy programme (sponsored by Pinewood TV Studios) - Ludwig, Big Talk Studios and That Mitchell & Webb Company for BBC 

 

 

Kill Zone Inside Gaza

Best current affairs programme – Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, Basement Films for Channel 4 

 

 

Make It At Market

Best daytime programme (sponsored by VERSA Studios) – Make It at Market, Flabbergast for BBC & BritBox 

 

 

MeAndTheVoiceInMyHead

Best documentary programme - Me and the Voice in My Head, Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4 

 

 

To_Catch_a_Cop

Best documentary series (sponsored by The Complete Camera Company) - To Catch a Copper, Story Films for Channel 4 

 

 

Blue Lights

Best drama series (sponsored by Maidstone Studios) - Blue Lights, Gallagher Films, Two Cities Television for BBC 

 

 

Squid Game

Best entertainment programme (sponsored by BBC Studioworks) - Squid Game: The Challenge, Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix 

 

 

Red Eye

Best international programme sales – Red Eye, Sony Pictures Television for Bad Wolf 

 

 

High_Surviving_a_Dubai_Drugs_Bust

Best multichannel programme – High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust, Blast Films for BBC 

 

 

Raye_

Best music programme – Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Aldgate Pictures for BBC 

 

 

Inside Gaza Israel-Hamas at War

Best news programme (sponsored by ES Broadcast) – Inside Gaza: Israel-Hamas at War, Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4 

 

 

TRIAL_BY_JURY_C4_

Best original programme - The Jury: Murder Trial, ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4 

 

 

The Piano

Best popular factual programme (sponsored by Moments Lab) – The Piano, Love Productions for Channel 4 

 

 

Tabby_McTat

Best pre-school programme - Tabby McTat, Magic Light Pictures for BBC 

 

 

On The Edge - Letting Go

Best single drama – On The Edge: Letting Go, BlackLight Television for Channel 4 

 

 

Coronation Street

Best soap/continuing drama – Coronation Street, ITV Studios for ITV1 

 

 

Zelensky Show

Best specialist factual programme – The Zelensky Story, 72 Films and The Open University for BBC 

 

Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Best sports programme (sponsored by NEP) - Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Whisper for Channel 4 

 

Mr Bates

dock10 TV Moment of the Year (sponsored by dock10) – Mr Bates vs the Post Office, ITV Studios/Little Gem for ITV1

