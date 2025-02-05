Hit drama does the double as ITV1 scoops channel of the year, and C4 nets nine gongs

ITV’s gangbuster real-life drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office enjoyed a double victory at the Broadcast Awards 2025, and Studio Lambert did the same, retaining its best indie crown.

Mr Bates, produced by ITV Studios and Little Gem, landed the dock10 TV Moment of the Year and the Special Recognition Award for its huge success and remarkable impact.

The double triumph came as ITV1, the channel that broadcast the series, scooped Channel of the Year, with its other successes including Best Soap for Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 enjoyed a strong showing across multiple categories, scooping a total of nine gongs including Best Original Programme with The Jury: Murder Trial, Best Popular Factual Programme with The Piano and Best Current Affairs Programme with Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.

It was also a good night for Studio Lambert, which won Best Independent Production Company for the second year running, as well as the Best Entertainment Programme prize for Squid Game: The Challenge, its Netflix series with The Garden.

The BBC performed well in the scripted categories with Big Talk’s ratings hit Ludwig picking Best Comedy Programme and Two Cities’ Blue Lights winning Best Drama Series or Serial – pipping Mr Bates.

In addition, the Broadcast Awards Hall of Fame was launched to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event.

Each year, a show will be inducted that has made an indelible mark on British life and has been influential and acclaimed within the industry. Gavin & Stacey, the much-loved sitcom, was added as the very first.

The series concluded this Christmas after 17 years with a whopping +28-day audience of 20.9m viewers, the UK’s biggest scripted show since records began in 2002. The 2024 Christmas special was produced for the BBC by Fulwell73 and Tidy Productions, and was previously produced by Baby Cow.

Co-creator James Corden accepted the award alongside key members of the production team.

Broadcast Awards 2025: winners