Heather Fallon

- The Broadcast Interview
Interview: Russell T Davies and Nicola Shindler
The Nolly writer and Quay Street boss on their new ITVX drama and 30 years of working together
- News
BritBox International subs pass 3m
British streamer grows customer base by 15% in past year
- Ratings
The Piano scales up to 1.8m
WEDNESDAY: C4 wins at 9pm as Love Productions’ musical format leapfrogs Stacey Solomon in its second week
- News
C5 ties with BFI for White Nanny Black Child
Doc Hearts and Tigerlily Productions examine the story of unregulated fostering of black children into white families
- News
Barb poised to monitor audiences of video-sharing platforms
Ratings body commits to expand into capturing data of ‘fit-for-TV’ content on YouTube and Twitch
- News
Hall of Mirrors secures electronics repair series for Yesterday
Nostalgic format Retro Electro Workshop will restore ‘anything with a plug on it’
- News
Nicola Bulley’s family condemns ITV and Sky News
Family accuses broadcasters of ignoring their wish for privacy and criticise wider British media for “misquoting and vilifying” them
- News
Yasemin Rashit appointed interim BBC1 portfolio editor
BBC3 channel executive will serve as portfolio editor for flagship channel over three month period
- News
Producing and reinventing the BAFTA Film Awards
Spun Gold’s Nick Bullen on broadening the prestigious awards ceremony for new audiences
- Ratings
Baftas prize viewers for BBC1
WEEKEND: The Bafta Film Awards lead a prize-giving weekend with a peak of 3.8m
- News
Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube chief exec
Longstanding Google exec departs after nine years at helm, replaced by chief product officer Neal Mohan
- News
ITV orders behind-the-scenes doc on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Mitre Studios/Lifted show will be directed by Chris Terrill and exec-ed by Jim Allen
- News
Graham, Sheen and Curtis join forces for BBC drama
Three-parter imagines a civil uprising in Wales
- Features
Ladstudios: Turning an hour of production into millions of views
Creative director Ben Powell-Jones lifts the lid on how Ladbible maximises its content for digital platforms
- Ratings
The Piano tunes up 1.6m for C4
WEDNESDAY: Love Productions’ series outperforms 1m slot average on its debut
- News
Quay Street preps mystery thriller After the Flood for ITV1
Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle stars in latest drama from Nicola Shindler’s indie
- News
InterTalent re-launches comedy division
Hannah Layton brings clients including Patrick Kielty and Cally Beaton as she joins agency
- News
Double Act explores child predator case for Investigation Discovery
Channel to air three-parter Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster
- News
ITV to spotlight Delia Balmer’s story in true crime drama
World Productions’ four-parter stars Anna Maxwell Martin as a woman who survives a relationship with a serial killer
- News
ITV rests Masked Dancer and Ninja Warrior for 2023
Bandicoot and Potato formats make way for Rugby World Cup this autumn