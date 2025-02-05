Blast Films for BBC
“Sharp, punchy, full of humour and beautifully crafted in the edit,” said one judge of Blast Films’ High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust. The five-part series fuses dramatic scripted scenes with interviews to tell the story of Karl Williams, who was arrested and sentenced to four years in Dubai when spice (synthetic cannabis) was found in his hire car.
The judges were effusive in their praise for the show, particularly in regard to the premium quality of the production against its £215,000 per episode budget, with one “baffled” by how Blast achieved this, while another praised its “good use of archive and recon with a very small budget”.
That judge also praised the series as “genre-busting” and that it “redefined” how docs can appeal to the BBC3 demographic.
The series offers viewers an unvarnished account of what happens to those who fall foul of UAE law, with Williams alleging that Dubai police tortured him. Blast’s choice to have Williams narrate the series earned plaudits from the judges, as well as the cast of supporting contributors.
“The contributors are so charismatic, funny and high energy – the filmmakers clearly leaned into their attitude for the approach, which made it a standout entry,” they added.
Another judge summed up their enjoyment of the series as “exactly why I come to TV”.
SHORTLISTED
I Kissed A Girl
Twofour for BBC
A sister show to last year’s category winner I Kissed A Boy, I Kissed A Girl continued its sibling’s penchant for dispelling stereotypes by showcasing the nuances inherent to lesbian and bisexual relationships. Danii Minogue returns to oversee the drama and heartbreak in the sun-soaked masseria.
Jamali Maddix: Follow the Leader
Mindhouse Productions for U&Dave
Comedian and presenter Maddix embedded himself with a coterie of cults to offer viewers insight into how and why such people spark such devotion from their followers. Maddix’s finely-honed comedic instincts are his strength, enabling him to engage with people who hold very strange beliefs.
Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal
Firecrest Films for BBC
Ellie Williams hit the headlines in 2020 when she falsely claimed to be the victim of an Asian grooming gang, with police arresting her for perverting the court of justice. This powerful documentary lays out the truth of how Williams’ lies escalated and the impact it had on her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness.
Pren Ar y Bryn
Fiction Factory for S4C
Created and directed by Welsh playwright Ed Thomas, this tragi-comedy follows Margaret and Clive Lewis, a quiet couple who find themselves on the wrong side of the law. The series finely balances darkness and light as it pays tribute to a forgotten corner of working-class Wales that inspired the story.
The Underdog: Josh Must Win
Primal Media (part of STV Studios) and GroupM Motion Entertainment for E4
A panel of reality stars are charged with helping the shy and unwitting Josh win the competition against his TV-savvy and ambitious competitors, with the twist that none of the competitors, least of all Josh, are aware of the stars’ behind-the-scenes lever-pulling.
No comments yet