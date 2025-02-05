Blast Films for BBC

“Sharp, punchy, full of humour and beautifully crafted in the edit,” said one judge of Blast Films’ High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust. The five-part series fuses dramatic scripted scenes with interviews to tell the story of Karl Williams, who was arrested and sentenced to four years in Dubai when spice (synthetic cannabis) was found in his hire car.

The judges were effusive in their praise for the show, particularly in regard to the premium quality of the production against its £215,000 per episode budget, with one “baffled” by how Blast achieved this, while another praised its “good use of archive and recon with a very small budget”.

That judge also praised the series as “genre-busting” and that it “redefined” how docs can appeal to the BBC3 demographic.

The series offers viewers an unvarnished account of what happens to those who fall foul of UAE law, with Williams alleging that Dubai police tortured him. Blast’s choice to have Williams narrate the series earned plaudits from the judges, as well as the cast of supporting contributors.

“The contributors are so charismatic, funny and high energy – the filmmakers clearly leaned into their attitude for the approach, which made it a standout entry,” they added.

Another judge summed up their enjoyment of the series as “exactly why I come to TV”.